Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in south Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a garment warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

Information regarding the fire in the warehouse, located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here, was received at 5.25 am, they added.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze, the officials said.

The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace, they added.

