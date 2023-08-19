Confirmation

Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in south Delhi, no injuries reported

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said

Photo: ANI/Twitter

The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze (Representational image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
A fire broke out at a garment warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.
Information regarding the fire in the warehouse, located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here, was received at 5.25 am, they added.
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.
The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze, the officials said.
The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi fire Delhi fire India

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

