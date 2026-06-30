Fire breaks out at Parikrama Restaurant in Delhi, no injuries reported
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant
Press Trust of India New Delhi
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A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.
The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.
"We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm," the DFS officer said.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Fire accident New Delhi Restaurant
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:57 PM IST