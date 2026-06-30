Fire breaks out at Parikrama Restaurant in Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the kitchen chimney of a restaurant in New Delhi's Barakhamba road on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Services said that it received a call at 3.40 pm regarding the fire at the iconic Parikrama, The Revolving Restaurant.

"We rushed seven fire tenders to the spot and the fire was doused by 4 pm," the DFS officer said.

Further details are awaited.