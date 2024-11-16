Business Standard
Think out of the box, adapt to changing tech landscape: CAG tells officers



Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday urged officers to think out of the box, experiment with new techniques, and adapt to the changing technological and governance environment.

With the increasing use of AI and emerging technologies to provide services, he said there are numerous risks, ranging from privacy breaches and algorithmic biases to social exclusion.

"...as an organisation, we are deeply cognisant of these developments and are engaging closely with emerging technological trends for enhancing the effectiveness of auditing and accounting practices in such a landscape," he said at the 4th Audit Diwas celebrations here.

 

Murmu emphasised that in the quest for strengthening auditing and accounting practices, "all offices of the CAG's organisation are encouraged to think out-of-the-box and adapt to changing technological and governance environment" by experimenting with new techniques, which help in nurturing creativity in methodologies, economy in operations and result in better execution of functions.

Inaugurating the 4th Audit Diwas celebrations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the CAG's rich legacy, highlighting its evolution into a globally recognised institution known for its distinctiveness and credibility.

He also praised the CAG's proactive adoption of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, which has strengthened its audit processes and enhanced transparency.

The speaker stressed that auditing has transformed over the years and become a guiding force in improving financial discipline, transparency and governance.

Birla also highlighted the critical role of parliamentary committees, chaired by senior opposition members, in scrutinising audit reports, fostering constructive discussions and ensuring financial accountability.

In his speech, Murmu elaborated on the institution's focus on audits of social relevance that have a bearing on people's lives and livelihoods.

He also mentioned the institutional mechanism, which was set up to synchronise the audit efforts right through the audit process.

The CAG also talked about the significant milestone achieved by assuming the chairmanship of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the 2024-2027 term.

Audit Diwas marks the historic appointment of India's first Auditor General in 1860.

The event commemorated 164 years of the institution's contributions to ensuring financial oversight and promoting good governance in India.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

