First batch of 2,585 Agniveers graduate after four months of training

The Passing out Parade of the first batch of 2,585 Agniveers took place at INS Chilka in Odisha on Tuesday after the completion of their four-month-long training.

Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar took the salute from the new recruits in the Passing Out Parade, which was held post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian armed forces. Traditionally, Passing Out Parades are held in the morning.

Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, a noted former athlete, and cricketer Mithali Raj were present at the historic programme. Among those passing out were 272 female Agniveers.

These Agniveers, who underwent training at the Chilika lake -- Asia's biggest brackish water lake, would be deployed on frontline warships for sea training, officials said.

The training at INS Chilka encompassed academic, service and outdoor training, based on the core Naval values of duty, honour and courage, they said.

Addressing the programme, Admiral Hari Kumar asked the Agniveers to develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their careers.

He also urged them to uphold the Navy's core values of duty, honour and courage, in pursuit of nation-building.

This first batch also includes those Agniveers who were part of the Indian Navy's Republic Day Parade contingent on Kartavya Path this year, officials said.

Medals and trophies were also given to the meritorious Agniveers at the programme.