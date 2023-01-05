JUST IN
Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in outskirts of Jammu
G20 foreign ministers set to meet in New Delhi in March, confirms MEA
France reiterates support for India as a permanent member of UNSC
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan
Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates India's biggest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Zero corruption in Road Transport and Highways Ministry: Nitin Gadkari
Winter chill pushes Delhi's power demand to 5,247 MW; highest in 3 years
Rs 140-cr bank fraud case: CBI books HDIL promoters Rakesh, Sarang Wadhawan
Women dragging death case: Court sends five accused to police custody
SC stays order for removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
G20 Presidency: India to focus on health emergency prevention, preparedness
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Training for first batch of Agniveers begins in outskirts of Jammu

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of basic military training (BMT) followed up by 21 weeks of advanced military training (AMT) at this regimental centre

Topics
Jammu | Agnipath entry scheme

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Agniveers training in Jammu
Photo: Twitter

The training for the first batch of Agniveers begins amid the visit of Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Dwivedi to review preparedness at the Agniveer training facility (ATF) at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regimental centre in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has shown a considerable amount of interest in Agniveer recruitments and the recent recruitment rallies have shown tremendous enthusiasm in the form of huge numbers turning up, a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi visited the state-of-the-art Agniveer training facility located at JAKLI regimental centre at Dansal to review the preparedness and arrangements for the first batch of Agniveers being trained, he said.

Recently the Ministry of Defence signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with various stakeholders like the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the director general of training for facilitating continued education of serving Agniveers and providing appropriate skill certificates.

"In keeping with the vision of Nation Building and National prosperity the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre has been transforming the youth to become brave soldiers for the Nation", he said.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of basic military training (BMT) followed up by 21 weeks of advanced military training (AMT) at this regimental centre, the spokesman said.

After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be dispatched to the different Jammu and Kashmir light infantry battalions located in various parts of the country, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 21:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.