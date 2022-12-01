JUST IN
Canada to speed up visa processing in Delhi, Chandigarh: Immigration Min
BJP deployed 17 Union ministers to fight 'aam aadmi' in MCD, says Kejriwal
30% drop in stubble burning incidents in Punjab against last year: Minister
GM mustard unsustainable in India, SC told; arguments to continue today
Alzheimer's drug trial shown to slow cognitive decline, says report
Covid-19 laid bare elements of inequalities in India, says P Sainath
BSF procures 2 SUV-mounted jammers, 100 drones, over 1,400 thermal imagers
Defence Min extends pension payment for pensioners who migrated to SPARSH
MCD polls: 493 micro observers deployed at sensitive polling locations
HC fixes Dec 5 for hearing on Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India to assume G20 presidency from today; 100 monuments to be illuminated
Business Standard

Ministry asks defence manufacturers to make policies on ex-Agniveers' quota

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane urged Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements for ex-Agniveers at the earliest

Topics
Defence ministry | defence firms

ANI  General News 

Army combat uniform

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Wednesday urged the Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements for ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment plans at the earliest.

An interaction session was organised by the Ministry of Defence on November 30, 2022, with the Indian Defence Industry under the aegis of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers to seek opportunities for gainful employment of Ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies.

The session was chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including L and T, Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland and others participated in the discussion.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the endeavour of the Government to gainfully utilise the expertise of the Agniveers after their stint with Armed Forces with an objective to employ highly dedicated and disciplined youth in various sectors engaged in nation-building.

"The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional workforce which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry," Giridhar Aramane said.

The senior executives of the companies conveyed their unstinted support and commitment to the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the Ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces. They assured that suitable provisions shall be made in their recruitment policies for reservations for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Defence ministry

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU