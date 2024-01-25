First woman elephant mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

India's first woman elephant mahout Parbati Baruah famous as "Hasti Kanya", tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are among 34 "unsung heroes" awarded Padma Shri on Thursday.
The list, issued on the eve of 75th Republic Day, also has organic farmer from South Andaman K Chellammal, international Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, renowned microbiologist who pioneered development of India's inaugural Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program Yazdi Maneksha Italia, Longpi potter Machihan Sasa from Ukhrul who dedicated five decades to preserve this ancient Manipuri traditional pottery that traces its roots back to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC).
The coveted civilian honour also went to Gaddam Sammaiah theatre artiste Chindu Yakshaganam (from Jangaon) performing this art form for over five decades in over 19,000 shows, Bhilwara's Behrupiya artiste Jankilal, third generation Burra Veena player from Damaragidda village in Narayanpet Dasari Kondappa, brass Marori craftsperson Babu Ram Yadav and Chhau mask maker Nepal Chandra Sutradhar.
Bamboo craftsman from Mangan Jordan Lepcha, Valli Oyil Kummi folk dancer from Coimbatore Badrappan M, sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal who specializes in crafting Sabeki Durga idols, Sabda Nrutya folk dancer from Bargarh Bhagabat Padhan are among the other Padma Shri winners.
The list also included Theyyam folk dancer from Kannur Narayanan E P, Mach theatre artist from Malwa region Omprakash Sharma, Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura Smriti Rekha Chakma, Krishna Leela singer from Ganjam Gopinath Swain, first female Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari D and Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil.
Tikuli painter Ashok Kumar Biswas credited for revival and modification of the Mauryan era artform through his efforts over last five decades, Bhadu folk singer Ratan Kahar, Godna painters who overcame social stigma to earn global recognition Shanti Devi Paswan and Shivan Paswan have also been awarded Padma Shri.
Tribal farmer from Chirang Sarbeswar Basumatary, tribal welfare worker Somanna, East Siang based herbal medicine expert Yanung Jamoh Lego, a traditional medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur Hemchand Manjhi, tribal environmentalist from Sindri village, Purulia Dukhu Majhi, rice farmer Sathyanarayana Beleri from Kasaragod who preserved 650 rice varities, divyang social worker from Sirsa Gurvinder Singh and tribal welfare worker from Jashpur Jageshwar Yadav complete the list.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

