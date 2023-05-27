close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Flight operations impacted at Delhi airport due to heavy rain, bad weather

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India

ANI General News
civil aviation

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 8:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Saturday due to heavy rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

Also Read

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility

Around 20 flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, six flights delayed due to low visibility

Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL

Laws being misused, are flawed: WFI chief on sexual harassment charges

Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden change in weather, lashed by rain, gusty winds

Bengal min's vehicle vandalised as Kurmi protest targets Abhishek's convoy

70.5% Indians satisfied with BJP-led Centre's works: CVoter Survey

56% will still elect Modi as PM given choice between him and Rahul: Survey

"Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari (U.P.) Sidhmukh, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

IMD had earlier said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'Below normal' levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi airport flights heavy rains

First Published: May 27 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

More than 9,000 Afghans file asylum applications in EU in a month

More than 9,000 Afghans file asylum applications in EU in a month
2 min read

Pakistan SC stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks

Pakistan Supreme Court
2 min read

Gandhi family kept 'Sengol' in dark corner as Nehru's stick: Irani jibes

Sengol
2 min read

'Crunch' time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy, Biden reach for a deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
6 min read

K'taka Cong accommodates 6 Lingayat, 4 Vokkaligas, Shettar, Savadi miss out

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Most Popular

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parl building by Prez

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon