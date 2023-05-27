Flight operations impacted at Delhi airport due to heavy rain, bad weather

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected on Saturday due to heavy rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

Also Read Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility Around 20 flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport Dense fog engulfs Delhi, six flights delayed due to low visibility Delhi airport's expansion will bump up passenger capacity to 100 mn: DIAL Laws being misused, are flawed: WFI chief on sexual harassment charges Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden change in weather, lashed by rain, gusty winds Bengal min's vehicle vandalised as Kurmi protest targets Abhishek's convoy 70.5% Indians satisfied with BJP-led Centre's works: CVoter Survey 56% will still elect Modi as PM given choice between him and Rahul: Survey

"Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari (U.P.) Sidhmukh, Pilani, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

IMD had earlier said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'Below normal' levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.