Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog.
Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport.
They said that all flight operations are presently normal.
However, the Airport has also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight, authorities said.
Several flights were delayed on Friday due to fog and low visibility conditions.
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 09:27 IST
