38-year-old retired NASA satellite about to fall from sky, very low threat
Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog

Topics
Delhi airport | Indira Gandhi International Airport | Fog

ANI  General News 

Delhi airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog.

Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport.

They said that all flight operations are presently normal.

However, the Airport has also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight, authorities said.

Several flights were delayed on Friday due to fog and low visibility conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 09:27 IST

