JUST IN
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal Pradesh today
Khap panchayat's ultimatum to Haryana govt: Arrest Sandeep, or face protest
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day visit Rajasthan today
India-US relationship can define 21st century: Congressman Ro Khanna
Himachal: Atal Tunnel witnesses 60% increase in vehicular traffic in 2022
Latest news LIVE: Won't bother PM with state's dues now, says Mamata
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday
Welcome Supreme Court judgement on demonetisation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
In 2025, 80% of total bus fleet in Delhi will be electric: CM Kejriwal
UPI payments touch record high of Rs 12.82 trillion in December 2022
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal Pradesh today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

All passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next operation

Topics
IndiGo | Indira Gandhi International Airport | flight

ANI  General News 

Air travel, Flight, Aviation
IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 am.

An IndiGo flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a technical glitch on Tuesday, according to an official.

IndiGo 6E-1763 was scheduled for Thailand and the pilot took off at 6:41 am.

However, the flight returned to the bay at around 7:31 am at Delhi airport after the aircraft reported a technical glitch.

"Indigo pilot asked for a precautionary landing after a technical fault was detected in the aircraft, ATC allowed to land and announced full emergency landing as per procedure," an airport official told ANI.

"IndiGo flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket today experienced a technical issue after take-off from Delhi. The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance," an IndiGo statement read, confirming the incident.

All passengers were deboarded and shifted to the terminal building, while an alternate aircraft was arranged for the next operation.

"An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," IndiGo said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 09:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU