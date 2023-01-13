Dense fog engulfs Delhi, six flights delayed due to low visibility

As many as six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed due to dense fog, informed airport authority.

Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun.

Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the new year, residents in the national capital on Friday woke to a chilly morning with a thick layer of fog.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am.

According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 100 meters at 6.10 am.

As was forecast, dense to very was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

"Dense/Very layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)