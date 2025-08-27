Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, prays for well-being of all

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the Prime Minister wrote.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

 

Earlier in the day, Devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday. Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja is more than just an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been cared for by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival."

The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

