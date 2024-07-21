Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Flood situation in Assam improves slowly, 130K people still affected

A central team, comprising top officials from various ministries, visited the state to assess the damage caused by two waves of floods this year

Flood, Gorakhpur Flood

The affected districts are Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday with the number of people reeling under the deluge decreasing to 130,000 in 10 districts, officials said.
Two major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A central team, comprising top officials from various ministries, visited the state to assess the damage caused by two waves of floods this year.
Over 130,000 people in 23 revenue circles and 423 villages across 10 districts remain affected in the state, the officials said.
The affected districts are Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Kamrup Metropolitan and Cachar.
Nagaon is the worst-hit district with more than 72,000 people still reeling under the deluge.

More From This Section

LIVE: 3 dead, 8 injured as landslide causes accident on Kedarnath Yatra route, rescue ops underway

Guru Purnima 2024: History, significance, rituals, wishes, and more

Kanwar Yatra order: Eatery owners ask staff to quit, income likely to hit

Batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra in J-K under tight security

Kerala prepared to tackle outbreak of Nipah virus: Health Minister George

Till Friday, the number of flood-hit people was 207,000 in 10 districts.
The toll in this year's flood, landslide, lightning and storm stands at 113.
More than 9,000 people are taking shelter in 46 camps, while another 18 relief distribution centres are serving over 21,000 citizens, the officials said.
The Brahmaputra river was flowing above the danger level in Dhubri and the Disang in Nanglamuraghat.
Damage to embankments, houses, roads and other infrastructure across various districts has also been reported.
The eight-member inter-ministerial central team to assess damage due to the flood wrapped up their three-day visit on Saturday

The team, led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Mihir Kumar, visited several flood-affected areas and held discussions with senior state government officials.
Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari apprised the central team of the flood situation.
He said cyclone Remal triggered the first wave of flood and the state was hit by two waves of the deluge.
Assam State Disaster Management Authority CEO Gyandendra Dev Tripathi requested the central team to declare the two waves of flood as calamities of a severe nature and to recommend the release of Rs 500 crore on an interim basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Assam floods: Home minister talks with CM Sarma, assures him of all help

Congress leaders visit flood-affected areas of Assam, meet victims

Assam flood situation improves but 2 more die, death count mounts to 109

Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as water level receding fast

Assam floods: Situation remains grim; water receding in many parts

Topics : Assam floods Assam Brahmaputra Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon