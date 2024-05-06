Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FM Sitharaman swears in Justice (Retd) Mishra as 1st President of GSTAT

Mishra's appointment marks the beginning of the operationalisation of the GSTAT, a crucial body for resolving GST-related disputes

Sitharaman, GSTAT Prez Mishra

Image: x @FinMinIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as first President of the GST appellate tribunal (GSTAT).
Mishra's appointment marks the beginning of the operationalisation of the GSTAT, a crucial body for resolving GST-related disputes.
"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman administered the oath of integrity and secrecy to Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as the President of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), in New Delhi, today," an official statement said.
 
???? The #GSTAT is the Appellate Authority established under the Central Goods and Services… pic.twitter.com/UcAZlXJf9l — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 6, 2024
 
Mishra was a former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court and was selected by a Search-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Justice of India.
The GSTAT is the Appellate Authority established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to hear various appeals under the said Act and the respective State/Union Territories GST Acts against the orders of the first appellate authority.
It consists of a principal bench and various state benches. As per the approval of the GST Council, the government has notified the Principal Bench, to be located in New Delhi, and 31 state benches at various locations across the country. The process for the appointment of judicial members and technical members is already in progress.
The tribunal will ensure swift, fair, judicious and effective resolution to GST disputes, besides significantly reducing the burden on higher courts.
The establishment of the GSTAT would further enhance the effectiveness of the GST system in India and foster a more transparent and efficient tax environment in the country, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GST appellate tribunal Finance minister GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon