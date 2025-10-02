Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / FN Souza's 'Houses in Hampstead' goes for $7.5 million at London auction

FN Souza's 'Houses in Hampstead' goes for $7.5 million at London auction

Goan artist Francis Newton Souza led a record-breaking spree for Indian art at Sotheby's London, with Houses in Hampstead selling for $7.5 million and Emperor fetching $6.9 million

Houses in Hampstead by Francis Newton Souza

Houses in Hampstead by Francis Newton Souza (Photo: Sotheby's)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a continuing spree of record-breaking numbers for Indian art, Goan artist Francis Newton Souza’s 1962 landscape 'Houses in Hampstead' fetched over $7.5 million at a Sotheby’s auction in London, nearly seven times its estimated value, PTI reported on Thursday.
 
The auction, titled Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art, also featured four other works by Souza, with his painting 'Emperor' (1957) selling for $6.9 million, taking the two artworks' receipts to $14.6 million.
 
The sale included pieces by other leading South Asian artists, including Vasudeo Gaitonde, MF Husain, Syed Haider Raza, Ganesh Pyne, Jagdish Swaminathan, and Narayan Shridhar Bendre, all of which raked in a total of $25.5 million, the report added.
 
 
“Our ‘Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art’ sale in London ranks among the highest-value auctions in this category in recent years – and marks the department's highest total in its 30-year history, surpassing the previous record set in March,” said Manjari Sihare-Sutin, co-worldwide head of the Sotheby's auction. “It was thrilling to see seven new world auction records achieved, including twice over for Francis Newton Souza".
 

Also Read

V S Gaitonde, Untitled, 1970, sold for Rs 67.08 crore, achieves 2nd highest price for Indian art (Photos: Courtesy Saffronart)

Gaitonde sells for Rs 67 cr, becomes India's second most expensive artworkpremium

art

As Indian art gets famous, a great chance to diversify your portfoliopremium

senior citizens, elderly

73% of seniors want to work after retirement, yet only 23% do: Survey

GSK files potential $1 billion shingles vaccine for US approval

GSK Pharma gains depend on new launches, traction in base businesspremium

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Govt receives ₹1.15 trillion investment proposals under ECMS scheme

Other notable works

 
Husain’s 'Chittore Fort' sold for $1.3 million, while Gaitonde made his auction debut with a work fetching $646,901. Pyne’s 'The Dream Conversation' became his highest-grossing artwork, going for $851,186.
 
Sotheby’s described the collection as a “curated group of exceptional works” representing the region’s artistic talent and aesthetic range, according to PTI.

Indian art on display

 
This year has proven to be a strong year for Indian art, with several works achieving record prices at auctions both in India and abroad. Last month, Gaitonde’s untitled 1970 painting sold for $7.57 million at Saffronart’s 25th Anniversary Evening Sale in New Delhi.
 
In March 2025, MF Husain’s 1950s mural 'Untitled (Gram Yatra)' fetched $13.8 million at Christie’s in New York, making it the most expensive Indian painting ever. The 14-foot-wide work, depicting scenes from Indian society, is reported to have been acquired by Kiran Nadar, chairperson of the Delhi-based Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Recently, a museum dedicated to Husain and his art named 'Lawh Wa Qalam: MF Husain Museum' is set to open next month in Doha, Qatar.

More From This Section

Dussehra 2025

Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended for 48 hrs

RSS

Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image

V-P Radhakrishnan, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Topics : Indian art Indian artists Paintings Art auctions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon