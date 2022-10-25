Gujarat reports 30 burn cases on Diwali, 8 recorded from Ahmedabad: Report

A total of 30 burn cases, eight of them in alone, were reported in different parts of on night, a rise of 400 per cent from normal days, the Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) said on Tuesday.

was celebrated across on Monday in an environment free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years with people bursting firecrackers to mark the festival of lights. "As against six burn cases reported on normal days, 30 cases related to burn injuries were reported on night on Monday, recording an increase of 400 per cent," Ahmedabad-based EMRI said in a statement. However, the institute did not disclose the cause of burn injuries. The institute operates '108' free ambulance service across in partnership with the state government. Apart from eight burn cases in Ahmedabad, three each were reported in Rajkot, Narmada and Kutch, two each in Surat, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Bhavnagar and Kheda, and one each in Chhotaudepur, Botad and Devbhumi Dwarka district, said the release. Cases related to breathing problems witnessed a marginal rise on Diwali. As many as 223 such cases were reported on Monday, an increase of around 5 per cent from the normal-day count of 212, EMRI said. Cases of vehicular and non-vehicular trauma as well as physical assault also saw an increase on Diwali as compared to normal days, it said. As many as 658 cases of vehicular trauma, or road accident injuries, were reported on Monday, a jump of 55.19 per cent from 424 cases recorded on normal days, it added. As against 121 cases registered on normal days, 257 instances of physical assault were registered on Diwali, a rise of 112.40 per cent, said EMRI, adding two cases of amputation were also attended by the '108' service on Monday.

