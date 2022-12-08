JUST IN
New norms could hit demand, keep CG Consumer stock under pressure
Business Standard

HUL set for health and wellbeing foray with two investment deals

To acquire majority stake in OZiva maker, 19.8% in Nutritionalab

Topics
Hindustan Unilever HUL | Health and nutrition | acquisition

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Hindustan Unilever
The health & wellbeing category is a fast-evolving category in India with a total potential market size of Rs 30,000 crores, the company said in its release.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is set to enter India’s health & wellbeing category by acquiring stakes in two companies in this space. HUL on Thursday announced buying a majority stake in Zywie Ventures, which sells plant-based and clean-label consumer wellness brand under the name OZiva, for Rs 264.28 crore. It will also indirectly acquire its subsidiary Zenherb Labs.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:27 IST

`
