Focused on making Arunachal attractive investment destination: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has emphasised his commitment to making Arunachal Pradesh an appealing investment destination in the coming years.

Participating in a Deevar Lekhan Abhiyaan (wall painting) programme here on Tuesday, the Union Minister for Earth Sciences expressed his determination to double development activities and work towards increasing the GDP of the state.

The event was organised by the BJP Capital unit at Nyokum Lapang area here.

The minister, who drew a lotus, the party's symbol as a part of the national campaign, said the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu is working for the all-round development of the state with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state secretary and convenor of the programme Taring Tiri said the initiative aimed to encourage party karyakartas for a collective commitment to the party's goals.

He said the wall painting programme is inclusive in nature.

Tiri suggested that individuals who are not proficient in painting could still contribute by creating lotus symbols and inscribing slogans at various locations.

The main objective of this initiative is to energise party workers and cultivate a sense of unity in anticipation of the forthcoming electoral challenges.

Several party leaders including Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha, attended the event among others, a party comminique informed here on Wednesday.