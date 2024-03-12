Foreign Secy Vinay Mohan Kwatra's service tenure extended by six months

Sensex (    %)
                             
Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, took charge as the foreign secretary on April 30, 2022

The government on Tuesday granted a six-month extension in service tenure of Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was scheduled to retire at the end of next month, according to an official order.
The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, took charge as the foreign secretary on April 30, 2022.
According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS:1988) as Foreign Secretary for a period of six months beyond 30.04.2024 i.e. up to 31.10.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in public interest, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d)."

Under the Fundamental Rule (FR) 56 (d), the government can give extension in service to the defence secretary, foreign secretary, home secretary, Intelligence Bureau director, RAW chief, CBI director, Enforcement Directorate chief, for such period or periods as it may deem proper on a case-to-case basis.
Kwatra, a career diplomat with over 34 years of experience, served as the Ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020, before diplomatic posting to Nepal.
He also held the position of a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for two years between October 2015 and August 2017.
Kwatra headed the policy planning and research division of the Ministry of External Affairs between July 2013 and October 2015 and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India's relations with the United States and Canada.
He served as Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington from May 2010 till July 2013.

