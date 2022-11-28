JUST IN
If delay in FTA talks, GCC nations can join India-UAE trade deal

The clause was added to the agreement to encourage other countries to join the pact, making it a regional agreement, the sources said

Gulf Cooperation Council | India-UAE trade | Free Trade Agreements

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Experts said that finalisation of the trade deal with GCC could be tricky, considering the differences between some of the nations of the regional, intergovernmental political-economic union.

The other member countries of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will have the option to join the India-United Arab Emirates (UAE) trade deal on the same terms and conditions, if the launch of the free-trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between New Delhi and the GCC is further delayed, said people aware of the matter.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 20:40 IST

