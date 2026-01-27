Ex-IT company employee booked in Bengaluru for ₹87 crore code theft

An FIR has been registered against a former senior employee of an IT firm for allegedly stealing the company's proprietary software source code valued at approximately ₹87 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Ashuthosh Nigam was employed as a Senior Manager Research Scientist from February 1, 2020 with Amadeus software Labs India (P) Ltd company here, they said.

According to the FIR, during the course of his employment, he unauthorisedly accessed and ex-filtrated source code with software belonging to the company on October 11, 2025 by transferring the source code along with other confidential data from his personal email account without consent or approvals from the company.

Upon confronting him with internal findings, records and reports, Nigam agreed to having ex-filtrated the source code and the same is been video recorded by the company, the FIR stated.

Following this, his employment with the company was terminated on December 3, 2025, police said.

"The approximate value of the software including the source code amounts to 8,000,000 Euros. The ex-filtration of the source code by Ashutosh Nigam has caused severe business impact and loss to the company apart from compromising the company's intellectual property rights," it said.

Based on the complaint by a company representative, a case was registered against the accused at Whitefield CEN Crime police station under relevant sections of the IT Act on January 23, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.