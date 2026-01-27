Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC asks states, UTs to submit data on acid attack cases in four weeks

SC asks states, UTs to submit data on acid attack cases in four weeks

Seeking the details in four weeks, the bench asked them to also provide information about the number of appeals filed in appellate courts, including the high courts, in such cases

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking strong note of acid attack cases, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked all states and Union territories to provide a slew of information, including the year-wise details of the number of such cases and their status in courts, besides the rehabilitation measures to support the victims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi asked states and UTs to provide information about the number of cases in which charge sheets are filed in trial courts.

They will also have to provide information about the number of cases decided or pending at the trial court levels.

 

Seeking the details in four weeks, the bench asked them to also provide information about the number of appeals filed in appellate courts, including the high courts, in such cases.

The bench asked them to also provide brief particulars of each victim, her academic qualification, employment and marital status and the medical treatment and the expenses incurred or to be incurred. It also asked states and UTs to provide details about the rehabilitation scheme for such victims.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC declines to halt CCI probe into JioStar over abuse of dominance

SC, Supreme Court

SC invokes Article 142 to cut loan liability of woman widowed by Covid-19

SC, Supreme Court

Plea in SC challenges definition of caste discrimination in 2026 UGC rules

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Government has no say in judges' transfers, says SC judge Justice Bhuyan

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC uploads names on logical discrepancies list after Supreme Court's order

The bench also asked them to provide details of the cases where victims are forced to ingest acid.

The CJI asked the Centre to mull changes in law to ensure that convicts are awarded "extraordinary" punishment for indulging in acid attacks.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Shaheen Malik, who herself is an acid attack survivor.

Malik is seeking expansion of the definition of disabled persons under the law to ensure that the victims who suffered life-threatening damages to their internal organs due to forced ingestion of acid get adequate compensation and other reliefs, including medical care.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Put together by the airline over eight decades, the collection, which also includes MF Husain's Horses (1977), will be open for viewing from Tuesday (Photo: NGMA)

Air India's Maharaja Collection finds permanent public home at Red Fortpremium

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Jharkhand to hold civic polls in 48 urban local bodies on Feb 23: SEC

Bank strike

Nationwide bank strike on January 27 hits operations across India

social media, social media apps

Goa may impose Australia-style social media ban for children under 16

snowfall, snow, J&K Snowfall

All flights to and from J&K's Srinagar airport cancelled due to snowfall

Topics : Supreme Court acid attacks Acid attack victims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance