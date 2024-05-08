Business Standard
Fresh exchange of fire between terrorist, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said

J&K | Indian Air Force vehicles that came under attack by terrorists in Poonch sectoron May 4

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in Jammu and Kashmir's in Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.
During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.

They said firing was going in till last reports came in.
Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

