Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place on Wednesday near the site in Jammu and Kashmir's in Kulgam district where two ultras were killed in an encounter the previous day.
During a search of the houses near the encounter site in Kulgam's Redwani area, a fresh exchange of fire took place between the forces and a terrorist who was hiding there, officials said.
#WATCH | J&K: A fresh encounter started in Kulgam this afternoon as a third terrorist was spotted in the area.
Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter yesterday, in Kulgam
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time)
They said firing was going in till last reports came in.
Two ultras, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam on Tuesday.
