From Paatram to Madhurima, what's on the menu for G20 grand dinner

A specially curated all-vegetarian menu awaited the world leaders and delegates as they arrived for a G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday evening.

The gala dinner was hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam, the main venue for the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.





While the Centre and other stakeholders left no stone unturned to make the two-day summit a grand success, the dignitaries were treated to delectable gourmet fare as they arrived for dinner at the end of a fruitful huddle at the high table.

The menu chart begins with a short introduction to how the diverse concerns and people of India and connected by "taste".

"A medley of traditions, customs and climate, Bharat is diverse in many ways, Taste connects us. We celebrate Sharad Ritu, the autumn season of abundance in this menu. It showcases the wealth of ingredients across Bharat, expressing our rich culinary heritage in a modern mosaic dedicated to the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," the menu read.





Here's what was served to the world leaders on Saturday:

Starters

Paatram, described as "A breath of fresh air" Foxtail millet leaf crisps topped with a yoghurt sphere and spiced chutney (contains milk, wheat and nuts) (Per 100 Gms - 278 Kcal)

Main Course

Vanavarnam, described as 'Strength from the souil', Jackfruit galette served with glazed forest mushrooms, Little millet crisp and curry leaf-tossed Kerala red rice.

Indian Breads

Mumbai Pao, Onion seed-flavoured soft bun.

Bakarkhani, Cardamom-flavoured sweet flatbread

Desserts

Madhurima described as 'Pot of gold', a Cardamom scented Barnyard millet pudding, fig-peach compote and Ambemohar rice crisps.

Beverages

Kashmiri Kahwa, Filter Coffee and Darjeeling Tea.

Paan-flavoured chocolate leaves.



