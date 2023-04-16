close

Graft allegations: DMK hits back at BJP's Annamalai with Rs 500 cr notice

Besides demanding an unconditional, public apology from Annamalai on behalf of Stalin, Bharathi wanted "offending" videos containing the allegations removed from the social media and a website

Press Trust of India Chennai
K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: twitter)

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has slapped a legal notice on state BJP chief K Annamalai over his graft allegations against the party, its President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, demanding an apology and damages to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The 10-page notice issued on behalf of DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi said Annamalai's allegations named 'DMK Files' and targeted at Stalin and other party leaders were "false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous."

Referring to Annamalai's "Rs 200 crore" graft charge against Stalin, the notice said "the DMK President has not received a single paise as illegal gratification from any person throughout his 56 years of public life."

Besides demanding an unconditional, public apology from Annamalai on behalf of Stalin, Bharathi wanted "offending" videos containing the allegations removed from the social media and a website.

It also called upon the BJP leader to "pay damages to the tune of Rs 500,00,00,000 (Rupees five hundred crore only) to our client (Stalin), which our client intends to pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund."

These should be done within 48 hours of "receipt of this notice, failing which our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you and your properties, holding you personally liable for all costs and consequences arising therefrom," it said.

Topics : BJP | DMK | mk stalin

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

