G20 Summit 2023: Ancient musical instruments to be played at special dinner

President Droupadi Murmu will host the special dinner for leaders attending the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. The dinner will witness a musical performance showcasing ancient classical instruments like "Ravanahatha" and "Rudra Veena", among others.

The ceremonial dinner will be held at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Summit in the national capital. It will celebrate the country's rich musical heritage - a mix of classical and contemporary music styles.

The performance "Bharat Vadya Darshanam" - Musical Journey of India, by the Gaandharva Aaradhyam group will be showcased during the dinner hosted by President Murmu.

The 18th G20 Leaders Summit has brought together leaders from the world's 20 major economies and the European Union.

"The three-hour-long performance at the G20 special dinner during the special dinner will see ancient musical instruments like 'Ravanahatha' to 'Rudra Veena', as well as the tabla and piano being played," Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We have the legacy of Hindustani and Carnatic music. Specially abled artists will also perform at the dinner hosted by President Murmu. This would be a very proud moment for all of us," Lekhi said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed global leaders and heads of state at the venue. PM Modi expressed confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

The African Union (AU) was also given a seat on the bloc.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life, animal, plant, andmicroorganismd their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

This is the first time that India is hosting the G20 Summit.

The countries participating in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comoros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey, Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union, and Singapore.

(With agency inputs)