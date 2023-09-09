Confirmation

Who all will attend the President's G20 dinner today? Check full list here

G20 dinner: Apart from the event's host, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former President Ram Nath Kovind will join the dinner

G20, G20 India

PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will host a total of 170 guests at the G20 dinner in New Delhi on Saturday. Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, chief ministers of all the states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Centre, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner held at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

Apart from the event's host, President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will join the dinner party.

However, leaders from other political parties have not been invited.

G20 dinner: Who will attend from the Cabinet?

The list of cabinet ministers who are going to attend the event includes Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, S Jaishankar, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi.

Union ministers who have been invited to dinner include Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Nath Sindhiya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiran Rijiju, Rajkumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Purushotam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, and Anurag Thakur.

Ministers of State who are invited for dinner are Rao Indrajeet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shripad Yasho Naik, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahlad Singh Patel, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Vijay Kumar Singh, Krishna Pal Gurjar, Rao Sahab Patil, Ramdas Athavale, Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan, Nityanand Rai, Pankaj Chaudhari, Anupriya Patel SP Singh Baghel, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Shobha Karandalaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Jardosh, V. Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Som Prakash, Renuka Singh, Rameswar Teli, Kailash Chaudhary, Annpurna Devi, A Narayan Swami, Kaushal Kishor, Ajay Bhatt, BL Verma, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Debu Singh Chauhan, Bhagwat Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhaumik, Subhash Sarkar, Bhagwat Krishna Rao Karad, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Bhartiya Pravin Pawar, Visheshwar Tudu, Sukant Thakur, Mahendra Bhai, John Barla, Dr Ilmurugan, Nisith Pramanik.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker, OM Birla, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Delhi L-G VK Saxena, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, and other important officials and distinguished guests will join the dinner.

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the special occasion.

However, Deve Gowda on Friday informed that he won't be able to attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu due to health reasons.

G20 dinner: Which chief ministers will attend the event?

The names of chief ministers who have been invited for the dinner include Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Puducherry CM Rangaswami, Punjab CM Bhagwan Singh Mann, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sikkim CM PS Golai, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Tripura CM Manik Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

(With ANI inputs)
First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

