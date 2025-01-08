Business Standard

Gadkari announce a modified scheme for treatment of road accident victims

For victims of hit-and-run accidents, families will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh, along with assistance in navigating legal and medical procedures

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday unveiled an updated version of the ‘Cashless Treatment’ scheme, aimed at extending financial assistance to victims of road accidents. Under this initiative, the government will cover medical expenses up to Rs 1.5 lakh for seven days of treatment, provided the accident is reported to the police within 24 hours.
 
The announcement came during a meeting with Transport Ministers from all states and union territories at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The meeting aimed to improve transportation policies and strengthen cooperation between the central and state governments to enhance road safety.
 
 

Ex-gratia for victim’s families

For victims of hit-and-run accidents, families will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh. Gadkari explained, “If an accident is reported within 24 hours, we will cover the treatment cost for seven days or up to Rs 1.5 lakh. For hit-and-run cases, Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the deceased’s family.”
 

Road accident fatalities in 2024

Gadkari also cited concerning statistics to emphasise the urgent need for improved road safety. In 2024, road accidents claimed 1,80,000 lives, with 30,000 of those fatalities directly linked to the failure to wear helmets.
 
A significant number of accidents involved young adults aged 18 to 34. The minister addressed the critical issue of child safety, mentioning that approximately 10,000 children lost their lives in 2024 due to poor infrastructure near schools and colleges. As part of safety measures, new regulations for autorickshaws and school minibuses will be introduced, while ‘black spots’ (high-risk accident zones) will be identified and rectified as part of enhanced safety measures.

This cashless treatment scheme will be rolled out nationwide by March 2025. The program will cover all road accidents caused by motor vehicles and will be implemented through a partnership with hospitals, police, and the National Health Authority (NHA) using an IT platform.
 

Initiative launched in March 2024

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) launched a pilot program to offer cashless treatment to road accident victims.
 
The project, which began in Chandigarh, aimed to create a system that ensures timely medical care for accident victims, particularly during the critical hour after the accident. Following its success, the program was later expanded to six states.
 
Additionally, during a workshop held on January 6-7, 2025, the Ministry discussed measures like the introduction of stricter regulations for e-rickshaw safety, the establishment of Driver Training Institutes, and the implementation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for trucks.
 
[With input from agencies]

