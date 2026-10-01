Gandhi's peace, non-violence message more relevant amid wars: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary and said his message of peace and non-violence has become even more relevant as an atmosphere of conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," she said in a message.

Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community, President Murmu said.

"Today, an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations. In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant," she said.

President Murmu said the country is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with priority being given to the values of empathy and inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development.

"This vision reflects the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', based on the principle of the welfare and upliftment of all," she said.

She urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through ethical conduct and active participation.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.