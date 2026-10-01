Prevented another 9/11-like attack: PM Modi hails Capt Smit Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery, which he said helped prevent a tragedy similar to the 9/11 attacks in the US.

“Captain Smit Machchhar showed remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage. As the Prime Minister of Israel said today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-type tragedy,” he said while speaking at an event marking the centenary of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit’s long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India," PM Modi said.

Captain Machchhar was flying a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when his co-pilot, reportedly an Omani national, attacked him. Despite being seriously injured, Captain Machchhar managed to resist the co-pilot and open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and other crew members to enter the flight deck and overpower the attacker.

PM Modi's remarks came hours after he spoke to Machchhar’s wife and parents. In a post on X, Modi described Machchhar as a “hero”, saying he helped save hundreds of lives despite being seriously injured.

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," PM Modi said on X.

What happened on Flight FZ1073?

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday when a violent scuffle broke out in the cockpit. The Boeing 737-8 MAX had 174 people on board, including 27 children.

The co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, astabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The plane was flying at around 33,000-34,000 feet when it began a sharp descent.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft lost nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds at one point. The flight also transmitted emergency signals, including a code associated with unlawful interference, before it later turned towards Saudi Arabia.

Other Flydubai pilots travelling on the aircraft also helped regain control. The plane was diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Leaders praise Captain Machchhar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar for his actions and called him a hero. "My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said, adding that Machchhar saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals.

US President Donald Trump also praised the Indian pilot. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The pilot was in very bad shape; I guess he still is in very bad shape, but he had the sense to, amazing, to, in a way he was a hero."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a post on X, said, "To Captain Smith Machchhar - thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination, and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you."

Machchhar is a commercial pilot with over 13 years of flying experience. He began his career with SpiceJet in 2011 and worked with the airline for more than 11 years. He joined Flydubai as a captain in June 2022. He has more than 9,500 flying hours, including more than 6,400 hours as pilot in command. He has primarily flown Boeing 737 aircraft.