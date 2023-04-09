close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Diversity on the bench: Police, judiciary lack caste, gender multiplicity

The report tracks states' progress on justice delivery mechanisms - the judiciary, police, prisons, and legal aid.

IndiaSpend
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four of the five South Indian states, with the exception of Kerala, were ranked at the top in diversity in the justice system, according to the India Justice Report (IJR) 2022, released on April 4.
The report tracks states’ progress on justice delivery mechanisms — the judiciary, police, prisons, and legal aid.

According to the third edition of the report, among large- and medium-sized states with a population of 10 million or more, Tamil Nadu was ranked the best in diversity, climbing six spots from the previous assessment in 2020.
The diversity ranking assessed various indicators, such as the share of women across the four pillars of the justice system, and Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) representation in the police and judiciary.

Overall too, in terms of justice delivery, four southern states — Karnataka (1), Tamil Nadu (2), Telangana (3), and Andhra Pradesh (5) — were at the top, with Gujarat ranking fourth.
The report finds that “...improvements in one indicator, such as filling a vacancy or building more diversity into a system, have a positive ripple effect on other indicators and cumulatively affect overall rankings”.

Also Read

Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report

UN commission calls for efforts to close the gender digital divide

India will reach 30% gender diversity on company boards only by 2058

As Rajasthan prepares for elections, caste-based groups want representation

Corporate India focusing on gender diversity, to hire more women in 2023

Unsold housing stock falls 12% in last 5 yrs to 627,000 units: Anarock

India, US special forces carry out wargames to support fighter aircraft ops

Khalsa is a uniting and not a dividing force, says Ambassador Sandhu

Delhi adds 699 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate of 21.15%: Govt data

Sugar rush: Ex-mill prices up nearly Rs 150-200 per quintal in a month


While there have been improvements in the indicators of different pillars, in terms of diversity, particularly caste or gender, “everywhere there is a shortfall in inclusion and the pace of repair remains glacial”, said the report.
Two excuses are usually put forward for not bringing caste and gender diversity into institutions, said Maja Daruwala, editor and convener, IJR.

“One, there are not enough people coming forward or meriting inclusion,” she said. “(And second, that) there are not enough facilities in the institution to accommodate the presence of diversities like, say, disabilities as well,” she added.

Chart


Topics : Indian Judiciary | gender diversity | Caste

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon