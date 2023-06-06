close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

German, Indian defence majors near deal to build submarine in India

Thyssenkrupp AG's marine arm and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are likely to jointly bid for an approximate $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian navy

BS Web Team New Delhi
submarines, Project 75 I, Defence Acquisition, projects, procurement, indigenous

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Germany and India are closing in on a $5.2 billion deal to build diesel submarines in India, reported Economic Times (ET) on Tuesday.       
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked German and European defence majors to supply New Delhi with modern military gear making a way for India to gradually remove its dependence on Russia in the defence sector.

Russia-Ukraine war pushed New Delhi to expand its military cooperation beyond its top supplier Moscow. German company Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine arm and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are likely to jointly bid for an approximate $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian navy, said Economic Times report citing sources.
"The preliminary agreement or memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed in the presence of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day visit," said German and Indian officials to ET.

"Submarine deal will be on the agenda when he visits Mumbai Wednesday," Pistorius told German broadcaster ARD.
“This would be a big and important contract not only for German industry but also for India and the Indian-German strategic partnership,” Pistorius said.

Also Read

India steadily building its naval strength, but the usual challenges remain

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 cr, rev beats estimates

Mazagaon Dock extends rally to 8th straight day; zooms 27% in two days

Centre agrees to sanction Rs 12,911 cr for Polavaram Project: AP govt

Train crash: Man recovers his 'dead' son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Odisha train tragedy: 31 from West Bengal are still missing, says Mamata

K-FON project rife with corruption, alleges Congress-led UDF opposition

Indian Army chief General Pande visits Bangladesh Military Academy


When the tender was announced two years ago, the German defence manufacturer showed no interest in jointly manufacturing submarines in India. Now with the war in Ukraine in its second year and China moving closer to Russia, the West is placing its bets on India.
India has identified Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Larsen & Toubro to tie up with foreign defence manufacturing companies to build diesel submarines. A key prospect for a partnership had been Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as it is one of two submarine manufacturers globally to have air-independent propulsion, a technology that helps conventional submarines stay underwater for longer.

The Indian navy needs a minimum of 24 conventional submarines, to effectively patrol the Indian Ocean, but currently, it has only 16. Out of this, ten submarines are over 30 years old and likely to be decommissioned in years to come.
India has been pushing Quad countries and European allies to share technology to build submarines. However, there’s been a reluctance to transfer technology due to India’s proximity to Russia.

Topics : India defence sector Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Larsen & Tourbo BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Train crash: Man recovers his 'dead' son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Tata Consumer biz to see high growth, open to acquisitions: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran
3 min read

Odisha train tragedy: 31 from West Bengal are still missing, says Mamata

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Most Popular

ED raids realty groups IREO, M3M, seizes luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore

Photo: Agencies
3 min read

Train tragedy: FIR in Balasore accident alleges criminal negligence

Odisha train crash
3 min read

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

Odisha train crash
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon