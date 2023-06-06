close

Indian Army chief General Pande visits Bangladesh Military Academy

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday visited the Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram where he reviewed the grand Passing Out Parade

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Indian Army, Defence

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday visited the Bangladesh Military Academy in Chattogram where he reviewed the grand Passing Out Parade of the officer cadets of the 84th 'Long Course' and interacted with them.

Gen Pande, who arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh - his second trip to the country as Army chief, also felicitated the award winners of the passing out course for their exemplary performance.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS reviewed the Passing Out Parade at Bangladesh Military Academy #BMA, #Bangladesh as Chief Guest. #COAS commended the passing out cadets for an impeccable turnout & parade display, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a tweet.

The Indian Army chief interacted with the cadets and presented the 'Bangladesh India Friendship Trophy' instituted for the best foreign cadet from friendly foreign countries of the passing out course from the BMA.

The first trophy this year is being awarded to officer cadet Everton of Tanzania.

This trophy is in reciprocation to the 'Bangladesh Trophy and Medal' instituted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun in December 2021 for the best foreign cadet passing out the course, the Army said in a statement.

The Army chief will be reviewing the POP at IMA, Dehradun on June 10 and present the Bangladesh Medal and the trophy.

On Monday, Gen Pande met his Bangladeshi counterpart General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed here and discussed various aspects of mutual interest and explored ways to further expand bilateral defence and security ties.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) - the media wing of the Bangladesh Armed Forces said the two army chiefs discussed the existing bilateral ties and future cooperation for the progress of the two countries.

"The Indian Army chief's visit is expected to play an important role in promoting relations between Bangladesh and India, the statement added.

He also interacted with Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, and discussed aspects of mutual interest.

The Indian Army chief visited Bangladesh in July last year on his first foreign visit after assuming charge of the top post.

Gen Pande laid a wreath at Shikha Anirban and paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the Liberation of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff visited India in April this year and reviewed the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

The Indian High Commission in a statement said that these high-level exchanges of visits provide an opportunity to both sides to renew the close bonds of friendship and fraternal ties that exist between the Armed Forces of India and Bangladesh.

Topics : Army Indian Army

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

