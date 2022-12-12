JUST IN
Business Standard

Podcast: How will the delay in conducting a Census affect India?

First, the pandemic came in the way of the Census, and now the govt is unlikely to go ahead with this massive exercise before the 2024 general elections. What are the implications of this delay?

Topics
census | Govt spending | national politics

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

census
census

    • India is set to become the world's most populous country in a few months from now. Or maybe it already is. Only the decadal census can confirm. It was scheduled for 2021, but the pandemic came in the way. And now, the government is unlikely to go ahead with this massive exercise before the 2024 general elections. What are the implications of this delay?

    Listen to this podcast for the answers.

    First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:15 IST
