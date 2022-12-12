Podcast: How will the delay in conducting a Census affect India?
First, the pandemic came in the way of the Census, and now the govt is unlikely to go ahead with this massive exercise before the 2024 general elections. What are the implications of this delay?
Topics
census | Govt spending | national politics
https://mybs.in/2b2sWZO
census
ALSO READ
How reliable is India's China trade data?
Why you may have to wait longer for the 5G experience
People seeking US visitor visa may have to wait till 2024 for appointment
Delay could make 7th Economic Census data trivial, says House panel
How did India Inc fare in Q2FY23?
India is set to become the world's most populous country in a few months from now. Or maybe it already is. Only the decadal census can confirm. It was scheduled for 2021, but the pandemic came in the way. And now, the government is unlikely to go ahead with this massive exercise before the 2024 general elections. What are the implications of this delay?
Listen to this podcast for the answers.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU