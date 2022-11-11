JUST IN
GVK Power net profit falls manifold to Rs 153.87 crore in Sep qtr
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit down 82.6% to Rs 523 cr on rising costs
Alstom wins Rs 798 cr deal to manufacture 78 metro cars for Chennai Metro

Will make 26 metro trains with three coaches each for a 26-kmn corridor connect Poonamallee Bypass and Light House

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Chennai metro
Chennai metro. Photo: Youtube

French mobility major Alstom has been awarded a Rs 798 crore deal to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 78 advanced metro coaches by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

These new metro cars will operate on a 26-km corridor that is part of a Phase-II project that will connect Poonamallee Bypass and Light House through 28 stations. Eighteen of these will be elevated and 10 underground. Under the deal, Alstom will manufacture 26 metro trains (three-car configuration) with a top speed of 80 kmph, and train the personnel as well.

With 25 Kv power supply for optimal energy-efficiency, Alstom's Metropolis metros will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for over 11 million citizens of the city. Additionally, the overall project will significantly contribute towards socio-economic development by connecting key zones, the company said in a statement.

The metro trains are designed and engineered to run driverless enabled with Unattended Train Operations (UTO). They can completely run on signals and will be monitored from the Operations Control Centre (OCC).

In line with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the metro cars will be 100 per cent indigenously made at one of Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock facilities in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. The unit can churn out 480 cars a year and a strong portfolio of domestic and international metro projects.

“Our manufacturing journey in India began with trains for Chennai Metro Phase-I in 2014, which was also the first Rolling Stock order win for us in the country. This new win brings us immense pride and we are honoured to be reliable partners in improving Chennai’s urban transportation network,” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director - Alstom India.

Previously, Alstom manufactured and delivered 208 metro cars for the 54 km of first phase and extension of corridor one from the airport to Wimco Nagar and Corridor-two from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount. These trains are equipped with Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO), and a regenerative braking system that ensures significant energy savings. In addition, the company has successfully designed, tested, and commissioned the track-works covering 45 kms of corridors one and two for the Chennai Metro.

“We are happy to once again partner with Alstom for this significant contract for Chennai Metro Phase-II. The advanced trains delivered by Alstom have been operating on our metro lines for many years now, proving their strong capability to cater to the India market. We are confident that the Phase II project will provide better connectivity with minimal impact to the environment and benefit the lives of millions of people living in the city”, said Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director – Systems & Operation from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The company has successfully delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi and is currently manufacturing for Mumbai Metro Line 3, Agra-Kanpur metro, and Indore-Bhopal projects.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:35 IST

