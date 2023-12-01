Sensex (0.83%)
Schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises

The school authorities immediately alerted police, which reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, they said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
At least 15 private schools in Bengaluru on Friday morning received an email with a bomb threat on its premises, triggering panic among the staff and parents, police said.
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, they said.
The students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises, police said, adding no suspicious objects have been found yet.
As soon as parents got to know about the incident, they rushed to schools in panic to get their children back home safely.
"The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises. We received a call from the command centre and immediately rushed our teams to schools which are located in different parts of the city. All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school premises and a thorough search operation is being carried out," a senior police officer said.
So far, nothing suspicious has been found yet and prima facie looks like it's a hoax message. Parents need not panic, our teams are on the ground, he said.
Last year also, some miscreants sent such emails claiming about a bomb threat to schools in Bengaluru, which later turned out to be a hoax message, police said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited one of the schools which received the bomb threat. He took information from the school and the police about the situation.
"I was a bit dismayed after seeing the news on TV, as some schools I know and the one near my house were also mentioned. So I went out to check. The police have shown me the mail. Prima facie, it appears to be fake (hoax). I spoke to the police... But we should be cautious. Parents are a bit worried, no need to worry. Police are looking into it," he said.

Shivakumar appealed to parents not to worry and said their children would be safe.
"Some mischief mongers might have done this, in 24 hours we will nab them. Cyber crime police are active, they are doing their job... We should also be cautious and should not neglect," he added.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon