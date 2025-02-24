Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala man admits to brutal killing of six, including brother, grandmother

Kerala man admits to brutal killing of six, including brother, grandmother

While the police confirmed three deaths, they are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, as the incident allegedly occurred in different locations

Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Kerala Police on Monday launched an investigation after a 23-year-old man appeared at the Venjarammoodu police station in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, confessing that he had killed six people, including his brother and grandmother.

While the police confirmed three deaths, they are investigating the details of the other suspected deaths, as the incident allegedly occurred in different locations.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Murder Kerala Police

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

