close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global R&D network can ensure access to medical countermeasures: Official

Delivering the closing remarks at the concluding session of the third G20 Health Working Group meeting here, Aparna appreciated all delegates for contributing their valuable insights

Press Trust of India New Delhi
hospitals

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Initiatives such as a global research and development network can help build a future where no one is left behind and access to life-saving medical countermeasures becomes a universal reality, Department of Pharmaceuticals secretary S Aparna said on Tuesday.

Delivering the closing remarks at the concluding session of the third G20 Health Working Group meeting here, Aparna appreciated all delegates for contributing their valuable insights on the establishment of a global research and development network within the global medical countermeasures platform to support pandemic preparedness and response.

"The discussions have helped to define the pathway for collaborative partnerships and provided us with a framework to envision the global research and development network," she said.

Underscoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare systems around the world, she said the time is now to build collaboration among nations, institutions, and stakeholders through a global research and development network that fosters innovation and accelerates research.

This would be a necessary element to build the requisite agility and bench strength on a global scale to predict, prepare for and respond to future health emergencies in a robust, equitable and timely manner, she said.

Aparna laid emphasis on the power of collective action and partnerships in expediting research and development as a necessary precursor to equitable distribution, and access to life-saving medical countermeasures against epidemic and endemic diseases.

Also Read

As mercury plummets, increase in patients with respiratory problems

IMA advises against antibiotic use amid rising H3N2 flu cases in India

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS: Health Ministry

Max Healthcare, IIIT-Delhi tie up for healthcare research, education

Govt working to level number of medical UG and PG seats in 4 yrs: Mandaviya

673 personnel to patrol Konkan railway route as precaution during monsoon

Licences of clubs serving liquor could be cancelled if CCTV not working

Vizag Zoo calls for volunteers for coastal cleanup on World Ocean Day

Over 1,000 lives saved by Odisha people in Balasore train crash: Patnaik

Matheran toy train not to run during monsoon, derailed three days ago

"The timely deployment of appropriate countermeasures in an emergency also relies to a large extent on those having been developed and tested by continuous interaction with a variety of stakeholders in different locations and socio-economic situations during peace time," she further said.

She noted that the deliberations during the three-day meeting have delved into the fundamental principles and components required to establish a thriving network that enhances capabilities for early stage and preparatory research, and ensures universal access to effective and affordable medical countermeasures.

"Key aspects such as leveraging the respective strengths of partners, structured knowledge sharing, prioritization, resource allocation, capacity building, and effective technology transfer have been identified as essential pillars of a well-functioning global R and D network," she said.

On the structure of such a mechanism, Aparna stated, "A network of networks which encourages regional and local cooperation as well as greater alignment of existing partnerships and principles such as those found in the World Health Organization (WHO) Blueprint for epidemics and the 100 Days Mission would be an efficient and effective path towards impact-driven collaboration."

Such a collaboration on research and development should factor in a globally accessible database covering priority pathogens, ongoing research on vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, and development of disease agnostic technologies, she said.

It would help to address challenges such as the asymmetry of information, the lack of availability of critical materials, low attention to certain products needed by small patient populations as well as the inequitable access to potential solutions that currently obtains across geographies and communities, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : medical Research healthcare

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon