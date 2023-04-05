close

Goa's health sector's achievements showcased before G20 meeting

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, free of cost dialysis is provided to patients in the state

Panaji
Apr 05 2023
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with the Goa government showcased the health infrastructure in the state ahead of the G20 Working Group meeting that is scheduled to be held in the coastal state from April 17 to 19.

The organisers of the meeting said the health facilities being provided at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Panaji are exceptional. "India's G20 Presidency has identified three priorities in the health track, namely health emergencies prevention and preparedness; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and digital health innovation and solutions," they said. The organisers showcased India's achievements in digital health Innovations, such as the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission at PHC Corlim and the technological innovation under the Swasth Mahila Swasth Goa program presented through the iBreast Device, an initiative supported by YouWeCan, founded by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, that aids breast cancer examinations at PHC Dharbondara in South Goa. At the Corlim (North Goa) PCH, the organisers showcased the adoption and use of Hospital Management Information System (E-Sushrut) along with the generation of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA).

Integration of central registration, general OPD, physiotherapy, dental OPD, ophthalmic OPD, ayurvedic OPD, pharmacy, and laboratory on E-Sushrut was also demonstrated. The successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) is another component that was prominently showcased by the organisers. The PMNDP portal integrates all the dialysis centres operational in the state under the National Health Mission and facilitates building of a renal registry and ensuring portability within the state (One State-One Dialysis) and later throughout the country (One Nation-One Dialysis).

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, free of cost dialysis is provided to patients in the state.

The state currently has over 100 dialysis machines across various PHCs, ensuring safe and affordable care.

Apr 05 2023

