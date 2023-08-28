Confirmation

Goa will get wings with new airport, set to clock double-digit growth: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the coastal state is expected to clock a double-digit economic growth after the commissioning of a new international airport

Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the coastal state is expected to clock a double-digit economic growth after the commissioning of a new international airport which is expected to provide a fillip to tourism.

The Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa was inaugurated in December last year and it started commercial operations in early January.

Addressing a Western Zonal Council meeting in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sawant said Goa's economy did not suffer any major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic due to smart initiatives taken by the state government.

The CM said a double digit economic growth rate is expected in Goa due to the commissioning of the Manohar International Airport which will enhance global connectivity through new routes to meet increasing travel demand. He said the tiny state has secured the 4th position by garnering 72 points in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index Report 3.0 released by NITI Aayog.

The index documents the progress made by states/Union Territories towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in areas like health, education, gender, economic growth, climate change and environment, among others. Goa is the only state in the country which has achieved 100 per cent score in two goals i.e. SDG 6 -- clean water and sanitation -- and SDG 7 -- affordable and clean energy, Sawant said.

The chief minister said the BJP-ruled state has developed its own indicator framework under each SDG in consultation with nodal departments for monitoring Sustainable Development Goals.

The Goa government intends to come out with a baseline report on the indicator framework, which will serve as a benchmark in becoming achievers of SDGs, he said. Sawant said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Goa for the year 2022-23 (advance) at current prices was estimated at Rs 90641.86 crore with a projected growth rate of 9.73 per cent as compared to 9.11 per cent in 2021-22.

Consequentially, Goa has an estimated GSDP per capita of Rs 5.75 lakh for the year 2022-23, indicating a robust and healthy economy, he added. Sawant said Goa's economy, hugely dependent on travel and tourism, did not suffer any major setback during the pandemic due to smart initiatives taken by the state government.

Hence, Goa's GSDP for 2023-24 is projected at Rs 100002.25 crore at current prices with a robust growth rate of 10.33 per cent as compared to 2022-23 (9.73 per cent projected) and a per capita income of Rs 6.32 lakh, said the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pramod Sawant Goa

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

