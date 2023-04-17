close

Godrej Capital launches digital platform to help MSMEs grow businesses

The platform aims to solve these challenges and provide services under the categories of Grow the Business, Ease Business Operations and Transformation through upskilling

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Godrej Capital

Godrej Capital

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, on Monday said it has launched a new digital platform Nirmaan to provide support to MSMEs to grow their businesses.

Carefully curated, Godrej Capital Nirmaan packs a range of partners that provide services critical to the growth of MSMEs, the company said in a statement.

The MSMEs in the country today face challenges like limited access to the market and ability to expand beyond their regional reach; lack of know-how about legal and regulatory compliance requirements; limited access to technology, hiring and retaining a skilled workforce; and limitation of access to credit, it said.

The platform aims to solve these challenges and provide services under the categories of Grow the Business, Ease Business Operations and Transformation through upskilling.

The company has initially partnered with Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx to help increase the potential market reach, simplify legal and compliance, enhance employee health and welfare, and provide business coaching for small businesses, it said.

In addition, it said, while Godrej Capital Nirmaan users get product and pricing offerings at a discounted price point, Godrej Capital customers will be entitled to additional and exclusive pricing benefits.

It goes beyond its core lending offering and provides value-added services encompassing business growth opportunities, ease of business, and knowledge and network avenues, it noted.

Godrej Capital is focused on bringing more value-adding services to the platform through strategic partnerships and keeping updated with the challenges that must be solved.

In this initial launch phase, services will be promoted in 30 key markets across India but available in all corners of India.

Godrej Capital, so far, has disbursed over Rs 5,300 crore since inception in November 2020 across housing, SME and MSME loans.

Topics : Godrej | Godrej Industries | MSME

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

