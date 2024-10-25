Business Standard
Home / India News / Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK to celebrate day of his debut

Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK to celebrate day of his debut

Google Doodle pays tribute to late singer KK who made his debut as a playback singer on this day in 1996 with 'Chhod Aaye Hum'. He gave his voice to over 500 Hindi songs

singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Search engine giant, Google, celebrates iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath who debuted as a playback singer on this day, October 25, in 1996, with the hit song Chhod Aaye Hum, as a feature in the movie, Maachis.
 
Since then, the legendary singer never looked back and gave his voice to hundreds of hit Bollywood albums.
 
Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, India, KK completed his education at Kirori Mal College of Delhi University, and later worked in marketing before fully turning to music. 
 
His everlasting career proved his mastery in singing as the late actor has recorded songs in multiple languages including Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati. 
 
 
Millions of listeners connect with KK’s songs whether it's the romantic tunes 'Khuda Jaane' to the tender notes of 'Beetein Lamhe'.

The remarkable career of KK

The magic of KK's magical tunes began in 1994 when he submitted his demo tape to a popular Indian artist and hit the first note of his musical career with jingles. Bollywood embraced the iconic singer since his first song 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became immensely popular among listeners. 

More From This Section

India china, India, China

LIVE news: Disengagement of troops begins in Eastern Ladakh sector after India-China truce

Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor'; Mumbai wakes up to layer of smog

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

'No causalities' reported during cyclone Dana, says Odisha CM Majhi

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

NIA declares bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha; heavy rains lash coastal areas

 
However, the late actor rose to fame when he released his first album Pal. The journey of KK, who was earlier working as a marketer, to now singing over 3,500 jingles in 11 languages, was remarkable. Many started recognising the versatility and alluring voice of Krishnakumar Kunnath. 
 
In his career, the veteran singer gave his voice to over 500 songs in Hindi and over 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. The singer has received six Filmfare Award nominations and two Star Screen Awards for his works apart from many other honours. 
 
The legendary singer passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 53 years. The bizarre incident took place after his performance at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, which was preliminarily called 'unnatural', later an autopsy was performed confirming it a heart failure.
 

Also Read

Google doodle today: ‘Love Popcorn' game

Google doodle today: Why is multiplayer popcorn game stealing spotlight?

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024 powerlifting with special artwork

Paris Paralympics 2024

Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle marks wheelchair tennis with artwork

Google Doodle today

Paris Olympics 2024: Google Doodle celebrates artistic gymnastics today

Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics

Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics with unique illustration

Topics : Google Google Doodle Hindi movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon