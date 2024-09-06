Business Standard
Nursery student in UP school suspended for allegedly bringing non-veg food

School: Representational Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Amroha (UP)
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

A nursery student of a private school here was suspended because he allegedly brought non-vegetarian food in his tiffin box.
Police said the incident took place on Thursday in Hilton Convent School. Though no formal police complaint has been lodged, District Inspector of Schools Vishnu Pratap Singh has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.
Principal of the school Avnish Kumar Sharma claimed that the boy, who hails from the Muslim community, used to make religious comments in school and brought non-veg food every day.
A purported video of a heated argument between the principal and the boy's mother is doing the rounds on social media platforms.
 
In the video, filmed by the mother, the principal claimed her son tells his friends that he will "convert them to Islam" and offers them non-vegetarian food.
The principal also said that the boy's name was struck off the rolls as parents of some of his classmates complained about him.

Though the woman denies sending non-veg in the lunch box, the principal is heard telling her that her son has confirmed he brought non-vegetarian food to school.
Talking to reporters on Friday, Singh said action will be taken on the basis of findings of the report of the committee.
"The committee comprises principals of two inter colleges and a headmaster of a government high school of the district. It has been asked to submit its report within three days after hearing both sides," Singh told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

