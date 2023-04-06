close

Government releases new rules for online gaming, prohibits betting

The government on Thursday released new rules for online gaming which prohibit any game that involves betting and wagering, and entail a framework of multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Online rummy

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Online games involved in wagering or betting will fall foul of new online gaming rules, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

There will be multiple SROs, and these SROs will have participation from all the stakeholders including but not limited to the industry.

"We are dealing with a framework which allows for all online gaming to be determined as permissible or not, by an SRO and there will be multiple SROs," Chandrasekhar said.

Permissibility will be determined with the simple principle of whether wagering is involved and "if wagering is involved, the SRO will be in a position to say that those online games are not permissible.

Topics : online gaming | Online gambling | government policies

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

