Delhi to have single district property registration facility: Officials

LG Saxena also emphasized on the need to place CCTV cameras on the premises of these offices

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vinai Kumar Saxena

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Delhi could be soon declared a single district for the purpose of registration of properties, a move that will allow people to get their property registered from any sub-registrar office in the city and help in curbing corruption and harassment at these offices, officials said on Thursday.

The city is also going to have the country's first Online Complaint Information Management System (OCIMS), which would enable Delhiites to lodge complaints of corruption electronically, they said.

Once the online system is ready, no physical complaints will be accepted, they added.

Further, the revenue department will soon start issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land plots online, thereby eliminating any human interface, officials said.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena told officials to consider declaring Delhi a single district for the purpose of registration of properties to curb corruption and harassment of people at sub-registrar offices across the city. Officials said a similar step was taken by Andhra Pradesh in 2015.

LG Saxena also emphasized on the need to place CCTV cameras on the premises of these offices.

Officials informed the LG that, as per his direction, the OCIMS is being developed by NIC for the first time in the country. The portal will allow complainants to upload photographs, videos, audio clips as evidence.

To prevent any misuse of the online complaint portal, the LG directed officials to make it mandatory for complainants to upload evidence and authenticate themselves with the Aadhaar number.

The complainants will also be required to submit e-affidavits stating that the information provided by them are factually correct. This is essentially being done to ensure that only genuine complainants lodge their complaints and the investigating agencies are not flooded with frivolous complaints, officials said.

Reviewing the performance of the vigilance department, Saxena issued directions to bring greater transparency in government offices. He instructed officials to go for regular surprise checks and raids at public offices, including that of the sub-registrar, transport, trade & taxes and excise departments.

The LG also directed officials that the scrutiny in trade & taxes department be made completely faceless and all stipends, pension, scholarships, should be paid only through DBT mode, the officials added.

Topics : Delhi | corruption | property

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

