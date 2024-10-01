Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unichem Laboratories up 5% on pact with Ipca Labs' arm Bayshore Pharma

Unichem Laboratories up 5% on pact with Ipca Labs' arm Bayshore Pharma

Unichem Labs share price: Unichem Laboratories' board has approved asset purchase agreement with Bayshore Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostic labs, which began increasing prices since last year after a long halt due to competition from online players, have seen improvement in margins as a result.

Unichem Laboratories share price, Bayshore Pharma, Ipca Labs (Representational image)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unichem Laboratories share soared 5 per cent and logged an intraday high of Rs 695 on the BSE. Unichem Labs share price gained after the pharmaceutical company's board approved entering into asset purchase agreements with Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA, a subsidiary of Ipca Laboratories.

At 11:51 AM, Unichem Laboratories share was up 3.07 per cent at Rs 678.8 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.04 per cent higher at 84,335.14 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"We wish to inform that the audit committee/board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Monday, September 30, 2024, has approved entering into agreements with Bayshore Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA," the company's stock exchange filing read.
 

Under the first agreement, Unichem will purchase all rights in the product approvals and all goodwill associated with 9 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) owned by Bayshore USA for $2,650,000 through an asset purchase agreement subject to approvals.

Under the second agreement, Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, a subsidiary of Unichem, will purchase USA generics formulations marketing and distribution business of Bayshore USA through an asset purchase agreement for $10,000,000.

The agreement will be effective from today, October 1, 2024.

More From This Section

Angel One

Angel One share up 7% as co revises brokerage charges; check new rates here

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

BSE, MCX shares jump up to 6% after transaction fee revision for brokers

flight

Airline stocks IndiGo, SpiceJet gain after govt slashes ATF rates

Zee Media

Zee Media share hits 29-month high; zooms 79% in 1 week; what's the news?

blue, dart, blue dart

Blue Dart Express climbs 7% after co announces price hikes in 9-12% range


Meanwhile, as per the filing, these transactions are between the group companies and hence there will be no impact on the consolidated income/business at the Ipca Group level.

As per a report by Sharekhan, by aligning Bayshore's generics portfolio with Unichem's existing framework, the board seeks to identify synergies that can lead to improved efficiency and expanded product offerings.

Further, this strategic move is expected to position Unichem favourably in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

The brokerage believes the integration of Bayshore Pharmaceuticals' generics business into Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. is poised to significantly benefit Ipca Laboratories, particularly as international revenue is expected to rebound.

Moreover, Sharekhan sees a strong growth potential for Indian pharma companies going ahead owing to increased consumer spending and awareness.

In the past one year, Unichem Laboratories share price has gained 57.6 per cent as against the BSE Sensex's rise of 29 per cent. 

Also Read

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J&K Assembly elections LIVE: 28.12% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in phase-III of polling

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn red; Pharma, health, FMCG drag; Broader markets up

Mumbai in concert frenzy: Coldplay drives hotel bookings to new heights

Mumbai in concert frenzy: Coldplay drives hotel bookings to new heights

work stress

Workplace stress on the rise: 64% of young professionals feeling the heat

Credit Card, Shopping

Singapore Airlines, SBI launch 2 co-branded card in India: Is it worth it?

Topics : Unichem Labs Ipca Labs S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Buzzing stocks stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon