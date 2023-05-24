close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt committed to boost tourism, infrastructure development: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari further announced plans for the Sky Bus service, connecting Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, which will alleviate traffic congestion for the commuters

IANS New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Wednesday said that the Centre was committed to enhancing the tourism sector and strengthening the country's infrastructure which were positively impacting job creation.

He was speaking at the CII Annual Session 2023 here. Under the theme 'Future Frontiers, Competitiveness, Technology, Sustainability, Internationalisation', Gadkari highlighted the significant progress made in these areas and the positive impact it has had on job creation.

Gadkari acknowledged the rapid improvement in the tourism sector and cited the feedback received from the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, who reported a notable increase in tourist numbers compared to the previous year.

Recognising the importance of efficient connectivity, Gadkari revealed plans for the construction of the Dehradun-Delhi Highway, which will significantly reduce travel time between the two destinations, as well as the ongoing projects related to the Char-Dham Yatra and the development of Masoori's tunnel.

To further bolster the tourism industry, the government has embraced 260 proposals, amounting to Rs 1,30,000 crore, focused on ropeway cable cars and funicular railways. These initiatives will be implemented through public-private investments, fostering sustainable and accessible transportation options for tourists across the country.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to improving logistics and reducing costs, Gadkari highlighted the Economic Corridor and Green Express Highways projects. He expressed his belief that these initiatives would decrease logistics costs from 14 to 16 per cent to a remarkable 9 per cent, leading to increased export opportunities and a subsequent rise in employment.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari

Rajasthan to open 70 new sub-health centres to strengthen health services

Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

SC stays NGT order of Rs 100 cr penalty on AP, subject to deposit Rs 25 cr

Government's IT spending likely to reach $11.6 bn in 2023: Report

Indigo flight takes off within seconds of landing, passengers panic

Gadkari also emphasized the importance of private sector collaboration in the development of 670 wayside amenities across the country, including charging stations, gas stations, and restaurants built to international standards.

Looking toward the future, the Minister emphasized the potential of heliports and drones in futuristic technology. He noted the development of drones capable of carrying up to 200 kg, with future models anticipated to transport four passengers simultaneously. Additionally, he highlighted plans to construct 16 tunnels in Jammu and the proposed Delhi-Katra Highway, which will allow Delhi residents to reach Katra within six hours.

In line with the government's push for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives, Gadkari disclosed plans to invest around Rs 16 lakh crore in the ethanol vehicle market and explore the use of methanol as a substitute for diesel. The successful testing of 25 buses powered by methanol in Bengaluru was mentioned, with a projected production of 30 lakh tons of methanol in collaboration with farmers in the future. Furthermore, Gadkari underscored the potential of hydrogen-powered vehicles, aiming to transform India from an energy importer to an energy exporter.

Gadkari also addressed the burgeoning electric vehicle sector, revealing that 400 startups have emerged to manufacture electric buses, along with the introduction of e-cars, e-rickshaws, and e-buses. He acknowledged the need to improve the conditions of state transport systems and combat diesel thefts, expressing interest in implementing the London bus model in India and ultimately aiming for a fleet of two lakh buses.

Gadkari further announced plans for the Sky Bus service, connecting Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana, which will alleviate traffic congestion for the commuters.

Concluding his address, Gadkari reiterated the government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a five trillion-dollar economy. He highlighted the creation of 4.5 crore jobs through the promotion of tourism, the development of top-quality roads, and the provision of opportunities for startups. Additionally, he shared the government's innovative approach to utilizing 25 lakh tons of garbage.

--IANS

atk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari infrastructure tourism

First Published: May 24 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Honda, Aston Martin to reignite partnership in 2026, Alonso onboard

Honda announces participation in F1 starting in the 2026 season (Photo: Twitter)
3 min read

India's forex reserves comfortable for next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

The FPIs, which saw the rupee appreciate against their home currencies, accounted for Rs 13.9 trillion in equity assets under custody
2 min read

ONDC aims to hit 100,000 daily orders in the next few months: Report

ONDC
3 min read

PSU's start-up plans to employ AI, renewables in ship design, construction

L&amp;T Shipbuilding hopes to double exports by 2022
2 min read

Sterlite Copper to source hybrid renewable power from Serentica Renewables

Sterlite Copper Plant
2 min read

Most Popular

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read
Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon