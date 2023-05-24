Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the government organises one National Immunisation Day (NID) and two Sub-National Immunisation Days (SNID) every year to maintain population immunity against wild poliovirus and to sustain its polio-free status. During these drives, bio-oral polio vaccines (bOPV) are administered to children aged 5 years and less.



However, ThePrint report said that because of the shortage of vaccines, only the two SNIDs will be conducted and the NID will not be organised this year.

