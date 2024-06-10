Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Cabinet approves govt aid for constructing 30 mn houses under PMAY

This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government held at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The meeting was attended by ministers of all allies of the NDA

union cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and others during the first cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi on Monday (June 10). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet in its first meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government held at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The meeting was attended by ministers of all allies of the NDA.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," officials said.
The government of India is implementing the PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.
Under PMAY, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for the eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.
All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided basic amenities like household toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection and functional household tap connection through convergence with other schemes of the central and state governments.
Topics : Narendra Modi Cabinet meeting Union Cabinet National Democratic Alliance BJP PM Awas Yojana Affordable housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon