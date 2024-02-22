One foreigner dead, another missing in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg avalanche

One foreigner died on Thursday after an avalanche struck Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Another foreigner is currently missing.

One foreigner was rescued and is currently being treated in a local hospital.

"At around 1400 (2 pm) hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one of them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing," the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers. The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without local residents, officials said.