One foreigner dead, another missing in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg avalanche

Personnel of the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue and search operations

Gulmarg avalanche

Photo: ANI

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

One foreigner died on Thursday after an avalanche struck Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. Another foreigner is currently missing.

One foreigner was rescued and is currently being treated in a local hospital.
"At around 1400 (2 pm) hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one of them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing," the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers. The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without local residents, officials said.

Personnel of the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue and search operations, they added.

On Wednesday, the J&K disaster management authority issued a fresh avalanche warning for the 10 districts of the Union territory. A low-danger level avalanche warning was issued for Anantnag and Kulgam, a medium level avalanche warning was issued for the districts of Bandipora and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours. 

“Further, avalanches with high danger level are likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours,” it said in an advisory and urged people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

Another avalanche, on Wednesday, struck a high area of Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh road, blocking the flow of water in the Sindh stream.

Kashmir has been witnessing moderate to heavy snowfall over the past three days, increasing the possibility of avalanches in hilly and mountainous areas of the valley.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Avalanche BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

